Interested in genealogy?

Do you have any ancestors who lived in Fayette County a hundred years ago? I have several of them and we have celebrated my family with a reunion for the past 66 years.

It was a cloudy day this past Sunday, Aug. 12, 2016 with off and on rain but 40 members of the Massie family braved the elements for their 66th-annual Massie family reunion with a picnic lunch under tents. We are the descendants of my grandparents, James Hiram Massie, 1872-1924, and Letha Adrian Spears Massie, 1877-1938.

This family reunion was founded in the summer of 1950 by the then surviving children of Letha and James Hiram, who was known as Pop to his children and grandchildren, and Hi to others in the family and to friends. These siblings are shown in the enclosed picture.

In the first row is Edward Massie, Charles Massie, Elmer Massie, Elo Massie, and Patrick Massie, my father. In the second row is Verna Massie Ford, Dollie Massie Patrick Ellis, Grace Massie Driscoll, and Bertha Massie Campbell. A brother, Orville Massie, died as an infant in 1896. Another brother, James Milo Massie, died in 1929, and a sister, Mary Massie Lones Hartman, died in 1939. Unfortunately, all the founders are now deceased with the youngest sister Bertha passing away in December of 2015.

The reunions have been held in various locations throughout southern Ohio, including Washington City Park, the Fayette County Fairgrounds, Fayette County Fish and Game, John Bryan Park near Yellow Springs, Snyder Park in Springfield, and the Wilmington City Park. The last three years we have held the reunion at the home of Pam (Holbert) and Roy Kingery near Milledgeville. Pam is the great-granddaughter of Hi and Letha. Charles is her grandfather.

James Hiram and Letha Massie and several of the children are listed in the 1910 Fayette County United States census. That makes any of their descendants eligible for one of the new Lineage Societies, Century Families, of the Fayette County Genealogy Society. Anyone with an ancestor residing in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1916 can apply for this society with the Fayette County Genealogy Society.

The other new society is the Civil War Family Society. Anyone who has an ancestor who served in the Civil War, Union or Confederate, who lived in or served from Fayette County within the dates of service between April 12, 1861 and April 18, 1865 are eligible.

We also have our First Family Society for anyone who had an ancestor residing in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820.

Forms and rules for any of these lineage societies may be obtained by contacting me, Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or at [email protected] I am secretary for the society and serve on the Lineage Society Committee.

There will be a workshop to help anyone interested in any of these societies at the Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St., Washington C.H. Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the genealogy room upstairs. This workshop will assist you with the forms, research and proof needed to apply for any of these societies.

First row, Edward Massie, Charles Massie, Elmer Massie, Elo Massie and Patrick Massie; second row, Verna Massie Ford, Dollie Massie Ellis, Grace Massie Driscoll, and Bertha Massie Campbell. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_img497-1.jpg First row, Edward Massie, Charles Massie, Elmer Massie, Elo Massie and Patrick Massie; second row, Verna Massie Ford, Dollie Massie Ellis, Grace Massie Driscoll, and Bertha Massie Campbell. James Hiram Massie, taken at the Fayette County Fair in 1923. He was born Feb. 20, 1872 in Lawrence County, Ohio and died March 8, 1924 in Milledgeville, Ohio. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_img498-1.jpg James Hiram Massie, taken at the Fayette County Fair in 1923. He was born Feb. 20, 1872 in Lawrence County, Ohio and died March 8, 1924 in Milledgeville, Ohio.