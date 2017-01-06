Upthegrove returns as BOE president

The Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) Board of Education held its 2017 organizational meeting Thursday evening and named the president and vice president of the board.

The WCHCS Board of Education started the year with its first meeting Thursday and decided to reappoint Ken Upthegrove as the 2017 board president and Craig Copas as the 2017 board vice president.

“It seems that the board has confidence in me,” Upthegrove said. “I am hoping to get all As on the state report card and that is something we are definitely working toward. Otherwise, I want to thank the board for their work, they have been wonderful.”

“We just want to strive to improve on our report card,” Copas said. “I certainly believe that (Superintendent) Matt (McCorkle) is doing a nice job as far as the curriculum side and getting that in place, so we are headed in the right direction. I think we need to continue doing what we have been doing and those areas that need improved on we just need to focus on those.”

Both the president and vice president will return to their positions for one year. During the meeting each were required to answer “I do” to solemnly swear (or affirm) that they will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Ohio and that they will faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge the duties of the office for the board of education of the Washington Court House City Schools.

Additionally, the board approved the 2017 meeting dates. Currently each is slated for the fourth Monday of each month including Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 27. The final scheduled meeting of the year will be the third Monday in December on the 18th. Many other special meetings and executive sessions can be held throughout the year.

Other items on the agenda included authorizing treasurer Becky Mullins to disburse funds to meet fiscal obligations as they come due, request advancement funds from the county auditor’s office as they become available, make fund-to-fund advances, advance returns and transfers as needed throughout the year with board ratification, borrow funds in anticipation of future tax receipts at the best possible rate for cash flow purposes according to the Ohio Revise Code, and finally to invest monies periodically as they become available for investment. These were approved by the board Thursday.

McCorkle was also seeking authorization for a few items on the agenda. These include approving conferences that staff may desire to attend to improve their service to the schools, accepting resignations when the board is not in session (subject to ratification by the board) and offering employment and acknowledging acceptance to potential candidates when the board is not in session (subject to a subsequent vote of ratification by the board). McCorkle also took a moment to honor the board for Board Appreciation Month and presented several awards to thank the board for its continued work in the district.

McCorkle also announced two job fairs coming to the central office on Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Jan. 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The announcement states that the district has an immediate need for professional support staff, including bus drivers, van drivers, bus attendants, cooks, educational aides and custodians/casual maintenance, as well as substitutes for these positions. Hours may be flexible and vary by position. Employment applications for these jobs will be taken on-site during the job fair.

Applications for substitute teachers will not be accepted though, as those subs are hired through the Southern Ohio ESC. For more information, visit the central office at 306 Highland Ave. or call (740) 335-6620.

Finally, the board approved two resolutions declaring urgent necessity, waiving competitive bidding and authorizing contracts for both a new roof system at the Historic Washington Middle School and for metal siding at the Washington Court House City Schools Central Office Building.

Copas named City Schools board vice president

By Martin Graham [email protected]

