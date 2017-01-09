Volunteers needed for OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences programs

In order to have another successful season, we need amazing volunteers like you! Volunteers are the heart and soul of many Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) programs and we seek your assistance.

Volunteers are the reason our programs are such a great experience for attendees and the community because you work so hard to create a great environment.

As you know, it is difficult to put a dollar value on volunteer time. Volunteers provide many intangibles that cannot be easily quantified. For example, volunteers demonstrate the amount of support an organization has within a community, provide work for short periods of time, and provide support on a wide range of projects.

People like you volunteer in many different ways depending on your interests, skills and time that you can devote to our FCS community programs. As an FCS volunteer you might:

· ADVOCATE – learning appropriate ways to communicate with government officials and stakeholders about successful OSU Extension programs.

· PROMOTE – public awareness campaigns, operate displays for health fairs and other educational events.

To participate, contact Pat Brinkman at [email protected] or 740-335-1150. OSU Extension would like to have some volunteers who will help us with expanding the knowledge we have to help others and in our county. The volunteer registration is very easy and Pat will help you get signed up after talking with you about the opportunities. Please note that every Ohio State University Extension FCS participant must be at least 18 years of age and fulfill a few other requirements.

Thank you so much for your support of OSU Extension FCS programs!