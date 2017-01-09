Fayette SWCD receives environmental grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) awarded the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) a grant as part of the 2016 Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI).

Titled the “Upper Paint Creek,” this grant provides Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) funds for producers in the focus area to complete conservation practices that improve overall soil health, reduce erosion and curb nutrient leaching.

The project focus area encompasses 10 sub-watersheds in the headwaters of the Upper Paint Creek Watershed which extends throughout portions of Fayette, Greene, Madison, Clinton, Clark and Highland counties. These sub-watersheds include: Headwaters of Paint Creek, Headwaters of Rattlesnake Creek, Grassy Branch, Headwaters of Sugar Creek, East Fork Paint Creek, West Branch Rattlesnake Creek, Wilson Creek, Town of Washington Court House Paint Creek, Camp Run-Sugar Creek and Waddle Ditch-Rattlesnake Creek.

Fayette SWCD chose these areas as a result of Ohio EPA’s designation as “impaired” due to excessive sediment and nutrients.

The program will promote selected conservation practices including cover crops, filter strips, grassed waterways, and nutrient management planning, among others, to help reduce the sediment and nutrient runoff.

Interested producers may submit applications for EQIP at any time. To be considered for funding this year, submit an application by March 17, 2017. Applications received by this date will be ranked according to their overall environmental benefit. Those providing the highest environmental benefit will be selected for funding.

For more information or to request an application, visit the NRCS office located in the USDA Fayette County Service Center at 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or call 740-335-6201.

This map shows the sub-watersheds in the headwaters of the Upper Paint Creek Watershed, which extends throughout portions of Fayette, Greene, Madison, Clinton, Clark and Highland counties. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MRBI_Overview_County_Boarders_Only.jpg This map shows the sub-watersheds in the headwaters of the Upper Paint Creek Watershed, which extends throughout portions of Fayette, Greene, Madison, Clinton, Clark and Highland counties.