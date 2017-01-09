Commissioners appoint Craig to Board of DD

The Fayette County Commissioners recently appointed another member to the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Board of DD).

It was moved by commissioner Dan Dean and seconded by commissioner Jack DeWeese to appoint Alice Craig to the Board of DD at a meeting recently. Craig will serve for a term of four years, beginning on Jan. 1 and ending on Dec. 31, 2020. The commissioners unanimously approved the appointment.

In other news, the commissioners will begin to receive bids on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at the commissioners’ office for the Culpepper Water System Improvements, Phase One. The Fayette County Engineer’s estimate for the job is $1,090,000 and the current start date is anticipated to be April 1 with an expected completion of Oct. 1. The commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

A contract was also approved by Dean and commissioner Tony Anderson, per the recommendation of Faye Williamson, director of the Fayette County Job and Family Services, to approve an IV-D service contract between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and the Fayette County Juvenile Court. The contract will provide various clerk services on CSEA initiated child support actions including paternity, child support establishments, enforcement, modification and UIFSA.

Two agreements were approved, the first entered the commissioners into a contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., for collection and disposal of waste material at the building department, deputy registrar and economic development at 103 E. East St. The terms are for three years and will automatically renew for successive three-year terms unless either party gives written notice of their intent to not renew the agreement no less than 60 days by mail or 120 days prior to the expiration of the initial or renewal term.

The second agreement was a lease agreement with the Fayette County Board of Disabilities (lessor) in handling the day to day matters as the landlord and Fayette Progressive Industries, a non-profit corporation (lessee) for the property located at 1330 Robinson Road SE. The term of the lease is one-year, commencing Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31 with an option to extend annually.

Finally, the commissioners approved three resolutions which authorized Steve Luebbe, both the county and sanitary engineer, to take action. The first allows Luebbe to proceed by force account in 2017 in the construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance or repair of bridges, roads and culverts as he deems appropriate. The second and third allows Luebbe to enter into contracts with GGC Engineers for engineering services on a lift station and force main design as well as to conduct an inflow and infiltration investigation for the Leslie Trace Subdivision.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St. and can be reached at (740) 335-0720.

