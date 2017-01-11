Heidelberg University announces dean’s list

TIFFIN, OHIO – More than 350 Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom have been named to the fall semester dean’s list, according to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz.

Local/area students on the dean’s list include the following: Stephen Crouch of Washington C.H., a junior majoring in criminal justice and history; and Timothy Hubbard of Sabina, a sophomore majoring in theatre and accounting.

Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 30 majors, 30 minors and 10 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in education, counseling, business administration and music.

For more information visit the website at www.heidelberg.edu.