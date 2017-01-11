All-N-One 4-H Club seeking members

The All-N-One 4-H Club is seeking old and new members. The first meeting will be Jan. 17 at the Kroger meeting room at 7 p.m.

Usually the meetings last about an hour. The club is looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2017 Fayette County Fair, where the club tries to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience. A Cloverbud Club will also meet at the same time and location.

If you are interested, please plan to attend. If you have any questions or are unable to attend, please contact one of the advisors: Nicol Reiterman at 740-335-0047, Molly Mickle at 740-333-7370, Eric Pitstick at 740-335-2841, Betty Cook at 740-437-7422, or Tami Johnson at 740-437-7332.