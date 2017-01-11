Local students named to RUP Dean’s List at OCU

Local students named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the fall 2016 semester are as follows: Shay Adkins of Washington C.H., Brittany Black of Bloomingburg, Brooklyn Cork of Mt. Sterling, Anthony Garrison of Washington C.H., Hayden Hufford of Washington C.H., Ian Swingle of Washington C.H., and Nathaniel Webb of Washington C.H.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

