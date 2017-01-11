Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 11

Dalton T. Hess, 22, Greenfield, window tint violation, obstructed license plate.

Jan. 10

Jordan T. Rouch, 20, 833 Independence Court, window tint violation, no operator’s license.

Adam Queen, 36, 403 W. Elm St., bench warrant – probation violation.

Karen L. Sowers, 61, 114 E. Temple St., obstructing.

Austin L. Grim, 19, 232 S. East St., New Holland, Pickaway County warrant – unauthorized use.

Jan. 9

Jason R. Cupp, 37, 912 Willard St., grand jury indictment – trafficking heroin.

Jan. 8

Jessica M. Thibeart, 25, 412 E. Market St., probation violation.

Ryan K. Long, 19, 2994 Old Springfield Road, failure to assure a clear distance ahead.