Breast cancer survivor celebrates life

Owners, employees and family met at Thompson’s Depot in Washington Court House Wednesday to celebrate the life of Becky Lankford, an employee at Thompson’s Depot. Lankford was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer in December. She expressed an urgency for everyone to get checked and treated as soon as possible. She decided, after a bit of encouragement from loved ones, to keep her “life above her looks” and received a mastectomy as treatment. Now her loved ones wear this shirt in support. Charms can be purchased at Thompson’s for $1 and will support Lankford. Pictured (L to R): Regina Lankford, Ruthann Thompson, Mike Thompson, Becky Lankford, Amanda Sanders and Tesla Brown holding Bradlee Lankford.

