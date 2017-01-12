Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Theft: At 11:37 a.m., an employee of TSC reported that an unknown male attempted to wear a pair of boots out of the store without paying for them. The boots were recovered and the male fled the area.

Theft: At 1:35 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that an unknown male selected merchandise, loaded it in a cart and departed the store without paying for the items.

Theft: At 6:35 p.m., an employee of Kroger reported the theft of merchandise from the store by an unknown male and female.