Heating assistance available

The Fayette County Community Action and Ohio Development Services Agency want to remind Ohioans that heating assistance is available to eligible households through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The program runs from Nov. 1, 2016 until March 31, 2017. Ohioans facing disconnection from their heating source, those who have been disconnected, or those who have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel may qualify. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level.

For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $42,525. Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview at the local energy assistance provider. To find a local provider in your area, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov. Customers must bring the following items to their appointment: * proof of income (copies of pay stubs) * copies of their most recent energy bills * photo ID * a list of all household members with Social Security numbers and birth dates * proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

Documents that are accepted to prove U.S. citizenship/legal residency include: a Social Security Card, birth certificate, U.S. passport, naturalization paper/certification of citizenship, permanent VISA, or INS ID Card. Ohioans also can call the toll-free hotline at (800) 282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial (800) 686-1557 for assistance) or visit http://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapwinter.htm for more information about the Winter Crisis Program.

For more information about energy assistance programs and a list of energy assistance providers, call (800) 282-0880 or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

HEAP Winter Crisis Program is now open