Two injured in semi accident

Two individuals were airlifted to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi on State Route 734 at Prairie Road.

At around 9:30 a.m., a Freightliner semi-truck hauling grain was heading westbound on 734 while a white 2005 Hyundai Accent was heading southbound on Prairie Road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The Accent, driven by Samanthakay Bainter, 25, of Jeffersonville, reportedly failed to yield and struck the side of the semi.

The force of the accident caved in the front of the Hyundai Accent. Bainter and the front seat passenger, Tyler Jones, 28, of Columbus, reportedly suffered facial injuries from hitting the windshield dashboard. They were both flown to Columbus for treatment of their injuries.

An individual in the backseat of the Accent, Raymond Wallace, 31, of Jeffersonville, was checked by Fayette County Life Squad personnel, but did not have to go to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi-truck, Brent Guess, 36, of Jamestown, also suffered no injuries during the crash.

By Ryan Carter [email protected]

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

