Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 16

Female juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., juvenile probation violation.

Male juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., juvenile probation violation.

Brandi D. Cain, 36, 151 S. Fayette St., Apt. B, aggravated menacing.

Jan. 15

Joshua O. Stump, 30, 225 N. Main St., New Holland, two counts of receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanors).

Christopher A. Stanley, 33, 2 Wagner Court, speed.

Alex A. Blackburn, 23, 412 1/2 Eastern Ave., warrant for theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Joseph Heiman, 36, 526 Gibbs Ave., physical control violation.

Jan. 14

Canaan R. Williamson, 19, 927 Clinton Ave., underage consumption, weapons while intoxicated.

Veronica O. Carimell, 32, 621 Wilson St., expired registration.

Male juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to signal.

Jan. 13

Shawn A. Bock, 33, 3344 State Route 62 Northeast, parole warrant – parole violation.

Joshua O. Stump, 30, 225 N. Main St., New Holland, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of criminal tools (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jamaal C. Robinson, 34, 919 Pam Drive, OVI, unsafe vehicle, marked lanes violation.

Marco Forsyth, 31, 107 W. Ohio Ave., criminal damaging.

Gregory Brown, 56, 719 Rawlings St., failure to control, leaving scene of accident.

Jennifer L. Forsha, 43, 1025 Dayton Ave., traffic control device violation.

Shane V. Siddell, 51, 421 Lewis St., robbery.

George Shadley, 23, 722 Eastern Ave., parole violation warrant – possession of heroin.

Brandon S. Warner, 32, 713 Broadway St., driving under suspension.

Krista McConn, 42, 902 Forest St., possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 12

Melissa K. Wilson, 35, 427 S. Fayette St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).