Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 15

Larceny: At 7:16 a.m., Christopher Ward reported that sometime Thursday night, someone entered his vehicle and removed some of his property.

Jan. 14

Underage Consumption of Alcohol/Using Weapons While Intoxicated: At 2:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to Fayette Center in front of Center Pizza to check a male in a vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Upon arrival of officers, the male was identified as Canaan R. Williamson, who was obviously under the influence of alcohol and under the age of 21. The male was arrested for underage consumption and was also charged with using weapons while intoxicated for the shotgun found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Aggravated Arson: At 3:12 a.m., the Washington C.H. Police Department started investigating a fire that was intentionally set at a residence on Pam Drive.

Jan. 13

Robbery: At 8:14 p.m., officers responded to Save-A-Lot on a complaint from an employee who advised that a male concealed merchandise and attempted to depart the store when he was confronted by an employee who he assaulted, then fled on foot. The male was identified as Shane V. Siddell, who was located and arrested for the listed offense.