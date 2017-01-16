FCSO Incidents

According to reports, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

Jan. 8

Criminal Damaging: Michael Weidman, Bloomingburg, reported person(s) unknown damaged the rear window on his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Criminal Damaging/Theft: Loretta Dryden, Jeffersonville, reported person(s) unknown broke into one of the pop machines at the Tanger Outlet Mall and stole currency and pop.

Jan. 6

Traffic Crash: Andrew Huey of Washington C.H. was traveling south on Armbrust Road and lost control of his vehicle on inclement roadways. Huey traveled off the right side of the roadway into a field. Huey continued re-entering and crossing Armbrust Road and struck a vehicle sitting on the roadway. The vehicles suffered moderate damage in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Clayton Huey of Washington C.H. was traveling east on Armbrust Road and lost control of his vehicle on inclement roadways. Huey traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle sustained moderate damage in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Domestic Dispute: Sheriff’s deputies responded to US 62 on a domestic incident. Upon arrival, all parties involved were identified and it was determined that no assault or threats of violence had occurred.

Jan. 5

Traffic Crash: Reid Myers of Frankfort, Ohio was traveling west on Old US 35 and lost control of his vehicle on inclement roadways. Myers traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Brittany Dejarnette of Jeffersonville was traveling west on Old US 35 and lost control of her vehicle on inclement roadways. Dejarnette traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. No injuries were reported.

Unruly Juvenile: A 16-year-old male was reported to have become unruly in the residence and was causing damage to the property. The child was counseled concerning his behavior. The parent declined charges at the time of the report.

Traffic Crash: A 17-year-old male was traveling northbound on Harmony Road approaching Old US 35 when he attempted to stop at the intersection. The vehicle began sliding on the snow-covered roadway and traveled off the right side of the roadway into the ditch where it struck a stop sign and fence post. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for failure to control.

Jan. 4

Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instruments: Sheriff’s deputies responded to North North Street on reports of a possible drug overdose. During the investigation, items of drug abuse were located. Mercedes Williams of Washington C.H. was charged in the matter.

Theft: Donald Hubbell of Washington C.H. reported that while at his place of employment, YUSA, someone took his cell phone out of his coat pocket. Upon reviewing surveillance video at YUSA, Mark Speakman was identified as the person who removed the phone. Speakman was subsequently arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail on this charge.

Jan. 3

Drug Abuse/Wanted Person: Deputies and EMS were summoned to a residence in Jeffersonville. Upon arrival, two subjects were identified and found to be under the influence of an unknown drug. Upon checking the warrant status of both parties, the male was found to have an outstanding warrant from Greene County. He was arrested and transferred to Greene County.

Traffic Crash: Anthony Ervin of Washington C.H. was traveling west on US 35 and lost control of his vehicle. Ervin traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Ervin was transported to a medical facility for treatment of injuries. Ervin was cited for failure to control.

Jan. 2

Traffic Crash: David Williams of Leesburg was traveling north on Staunton Jasper Road and lost control of his vehicle. Williams traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. Williams then overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree. No injuries were reported. Williams was cited for failure to control.

Domestic Violence: Jessica Mess of Jeffersonville reported a known male subject struck her daughter in the face. Bruce Coy of Jeffersonville was arrested and charged with domestic violence.