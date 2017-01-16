FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 9

Jason Matthews, 32, Greenfield, probation violation.

Jason Cupp, 37, Washington C.H., trafficking in heroin.

Kari Carroll, 28, Bellville, Ohio, speed.

Lorenzo Diaz-Mendez, 24, Columbus, speed, no operator’s license.

Tisa Fraley, 25, Washington C.H., speed.

Jan. 8

Tristan Burton, 21, Chillicothe, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Trina Thomas, 21, Willingboro, New Jersey, marked lanes violation.

Angela Beechler, 50, Jeffersonville, failure to control.

Jan. 7

Jimmy McKinley, 19, Erlanger, Ky., speed.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., speed.

Jan. 6

Mark Speakman, 34, Peebles, Ohio, theft.

Kenneth Jackson, 37, Washington C.H., burglary (10 counts), grand theft (six counts), theft from person in protected class (four counts), theft (six counts), theft of drugs (two counts), breaking and entering, receiving stolen property (two counts).

Katelyn Lafollette, 19, Mount Sterling, speed.

Jacqueline Deskins, 37, Bloomingburg, probation violation, failure to complete public service.

Kristi Bradley, 27, Washington C.H., school bus stop sign violation.

Duane Wilson, 28, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Hudson, 39, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Jan. 5

Alicia Martin, 19, Washington C.H., school bus stop sign violation.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Chuck Tackett, 19, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Jan. 4

Britain Bach, 24, Jeffersonville, probation violation.

Mercedes Williams, 22, Washington C.H., drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments.

Reiza Sains, 36, Washington C.H., speed.

Jan. 2

David Williams, 53, Leesburg, failure to control.

Bruce Coy, 40, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.