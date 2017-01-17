WCH man facing robbery charge

A 51-year-old Washington C.H. man is facing a robbery charge after allegedly attempting to steal a package of beef from Save-A-Lot and assaulting the store manager when confronted.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. Friday, officers from the Washington C.H. Police Department were dispatched to Save-A-Lot, 1151 Columbus Ave., on a report of a robbery by a man who fled from the business. Officers met with the store manager, William Evans, who was reviewing the store’s video surveillance footage. An officer was able to identify the suspect as Shane V. Siddell from the video, according to reports.

Evans told police that an employee had made him aware of Siddell concealing a package of meat in his waistband. Evans then reportedly confronted Siddell, who fled into the backroom bathroom where Evans pursued him. While in the bathroom, Siddell allegedly swung his fists at Evans and struck him on the top of the head.

Evans said that he was able to hold Siddell and unzip his jacket, at which time the stolen meat – a package of beef that cost $6.43 – fell to the floor. Siddell then allegedly fled the business on foot.

Police said that Evans did not suffer any significant injuries from the alleged assault, but had redness on the top of his head. Three officers located Siddell at the rear of his residence and placed him under arrest.

Siddell was taken to the Fayette County Jail on the robbery charge and a bond of $25,000 was set. He was later taken to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for a possible prescription pill overdose, according to reports.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica.

