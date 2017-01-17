Crimes & Traffic

The most recent criminal traffic disposition reports have been released:

DEC. 7

State of Ohio

Sara E. Stewart, Batavia, speed 85/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Premal H. Bhatt, Columbus, speed 70/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ollie D. Sponcil, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

William M. Black, 4753 US 62, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $140, sentenced 10 days jail, suspend 7 days jail, 3 days residential treatment program if no similar offenses for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension and 10-day letter.

William M. Black, 4753 US 62, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed.

William M. Black, 4753 US 62, traffic control device, case dismissed.

Heidi T. Hippen, 408 Kathryn St., physical control, fine $375, court costs $180, upon motion of State of Ohio charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced 10 days jail, suspend 7 days jail, 3 days driver intervention program by April 15, 2017 if no other similar offense in 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension, will sign 10-day letter.

Heidi T. Hippen, 408 Kathryn St., no front license plate, case ordered dismissed.

Christopher A. Smallwood, Canal Winchester, physical control, fine $500, court costs $180, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, sentenced 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail, 3 days driver intervention program if no similar offense for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension.

Christopher A. Smallwood, Canal Winchester, stop sign, case ordered dismissed.

Jamie D. Coonrod, South Salem, speed 84/55, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tonya J. Bruce, 161 Eastview Drive, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $109.75, case waived.

Robert J. Wisecup, South Salem, speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randy R. Larkin, Cincinnati, speed 107/70, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kurt W. Nyberg, Haddonfield, N.J., speed 90/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher J. Ellis, 623 Leesburg Ave., unsafe operation of a motor vehicle around an emergency vehicle, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Stephanie J. Lanning, Greenfield, speed 68/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aimee K. Walker, Westerville, speed 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Raymond L. Strait, 230 Chestnut St., speed 70/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Angela M. Archer, Frankfort, attempted drug offense, fine $150, court costs $163, sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Michael J. Chaffin, Grove City, speed 59/55, fine $150, court costs $145, this matter came before the court on Nov. 27, 2016 for a plea regarding the above traffic case. The parties jointly agree to the following: Defendant hereby pleaded guilty to a no-point speed (59/55), pays a fine in the amount of $150 and court costs.

Matthew Gray Sr., Greenfield, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Carey L. Mann, Wilmington, domestic violence with prior, court costs $25, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.

Lisa Birchfield, Greenfield, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Rusty Pegan, Hillsboro, improperly secured load, fine $35, court costs 4150, case was waived by defendant.

Lindsey M. Gibson Rader, 894 Linden Ave., obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $208, sentenced 60 days jail, 60 days jail suspended if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Heath A. Gordon, Chillicothe, violation of probation order, court costs $25, upon the motion of the state/city, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Angela D. Messer, Jeffersonville, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Adam A. King, Columbus, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin M. Basham, Safety Harbor, Fla., speed 85/70, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph D. Self, 918 1/2 Maple Street, domestic violence, court costs $25, upon the motion of the state/city, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

James Stoner, Waverly, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Robert Sherwood, Newark, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lillian Collins, Hillsboro, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case dismissed per agreement.

Joshua A. Smith, Groveport, OVI-ref w/prior, case dismissed per agreement.

Joshua A. Smith, Groveport, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $520, sentenced 67 days jail, 60 days credit time served 7 days, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, terminate house arrest electronic monitor, operator’s license suspended for 6 months beginning Oct. 19, 2016, privileges ok.

Joshua A. Smith, Groveport, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.

Corey L. Moffitt, Columbus, speed 71/55, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Mychal L. Royal, Xenia, speed 89/70, fine $70, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin R. Keller, Greenfield, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Maylee B. Weaver, Richmond, Ky., speed 79/70, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sierra Payne, 804 Pinoak Place, speed 73/55, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Edward N. Bristel, Marion, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Rong Zheng, Batesville, Ind., driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cody R. Henderson, 812 E. Temple Street, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $226, sentence 5 days jail, suspended 5 days jail on condition of no similar offense within 5 years, stay off the property of John Persinger.

Adam W. Buckner, 1716 Green Valley Road, speed 78/55, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Penny K. Smith, 527 Warren Ave., unsafe vehicle, fine $125, court costs $155, no points, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Justin W. Humphrey, 331 Rawlings Street, OVI/blood/high, fine $450, court costs $310, 66 days jail, 60 suspended, 5 years probation, complete counseling as directed, driver intervention program ok for 3 days jail by March 1, 2017, 3 days jail credit for 10 days house arrest electronic monitor due to overcrowded jail, operator’s license suspended 6 months beginning Dec. 7, 2016, privilege ok Dec. 23, 2016.

Justin W. Humphrey, 331 Rawlings Street, OVI/alcohol/drug, defendant needs to show proof of insurance on a 2004 Dodge for the violation date of Nov. 26, 2016.

Justin W. Humphrey, 331 Rawlings Street, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $121.

Megan E. Defisher, South Solon, Ohio, expired permit, fine $100, court costs $155, suspend $100 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by Feb. 1, 2017.

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

James W. Picklesimer, New Holland, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125.

Amy S. Putney, 325 Rose Avenue, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $145.90, sentenced 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years.