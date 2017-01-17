Holding back funds for a ‘rainy day’

The Fayette County Commissioners met Tuesday and approved several items, including approving a reserve balance fund otherwise referred to as the “rainy day fund.”

The budget stabilization fund was renewed Tuesday by the commissioners during their weekly meeting. Based on the prior year’s expenditures, the commissioners are allowed by state law to put back two months worth of “rainy day” money. Based on those numbers, the commissioners were able to put back $2.284 million.

“We have done it every year for the last four or five,” chairman Dan Dean said. “The state a few years back changed the rules for these type of funds and it allowed us to put a greater amount back. It used to only be 5 percent, but now they let you put back two months worth if you are able to do that. So we have that just in case. You never know what major things will impact your revenue streams. This allows us to continue the business of the county without too many setbacks.”

The commissioners gave an extreme example of how this money could potentially help. If a tornado, for instance, destroyed the Tanger Outlets, which is an entity the commissioners consider a primary funding agent for their budget, they would be missing out on a portion of their funding stream due to the roughly 70 percent that comes from sales tax. This fund will help them pay the bills in this theoretic scenario and other necessary expenses for two months while the mall works on repairs and the commissioners work on a way to continue to be stable.

“This allows us to function for awhile without the stress of a large chunk of revenue being gone,” commissioner Tony Anderson said.

Another item approved during the meeting was a contract with Jack Anders/Dan Sheets for mowing of various sites in Fayette County. The agreement states that services will include trimming grass, keeping sidewalks clean from grass, and trimming all shrubs two times per season. The current list includes once a week mowing services for the armory, the Commission on Aging, the Life Squad and a visitation center. A field on Robinson Road (every other week), the Fayette County Courthouse (twice a week if needed) and also the site of the coming Men’s Residential Treatment center on Robinson Road will also be serviced under the contract.

At the meeting the commissioners’ agenda usually includes a page of other business, both new and old, that the commissioners have as ongoing or upcoming projects. The list included a handful of items such as Larry Burns, head of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, asking for use of an obsolete FCSO cruiser to use on patrol of the campus and other county improvement related items.

One item the commissioners suggested that might see some progress, thanks to the Fayette County Clerk of Courts Evelyn Pentzer, is a renovation of the Center for Economic Development (referred to as the old DP&L building by the commissioners). The hope, the commissioners said, is that they can create a space that is more user-friendly with a unified front for the many organizations that use the building, including the BMV, Title Department, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Travel and Tourism.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for updates on the commissioners’ office. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St. and can be reached at (740) 335-0720.

Commissioners approve several items Tuesday

