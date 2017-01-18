Spectrum is coming

It’s time once again to get ready for the Record-Herald’s highly-anticipated annual Spectrum magazine!

This year’s entertaining, informative and colorful magazine will focus on the rich agricultural history of Fayette County. The 2017 theme is “Fayette County Agriculture: Then and Now.”

Now, we are asking the community to contribute to this historical keepsake. Are there agricultural stories you would like to see told about the county’s deep agricultural history and its thriving present? Local farmers, please give us your stories.

We’re asking for not only ideas, but articles and photo submissions from the community. Please don’t limit your topics.

Stories and photos should be emailed to editor Ryan Carter at [email protected] or dropped off at the Record-Herald office, located at 757 W. Elm St., by Wednesday, Feb. 1.

We want this to be a community keepsake so please help us make this magazine the best edition of Spectrum yet!