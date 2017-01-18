FCSO Incidents

According to reports, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

Jan. 16

Traffic Crash: Katherine Anthony, of Washington C.H., was northbound on US 62 near Rowe Ging Road when a deer entered her lane of travel and was subsequently struck. Anthony’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Drug Abuse/Naloxone Use: Deputies and EMS responded to Summertree Apartments in Jeffersonville on a report of a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, the deputy found a female unresponsive and not breathing. The deputy administered Naloxone and began CPR. The female was subsequently transported to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Jan. 15

Theft: An employee at Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Outlet reported two unknown subjects removed various items from the business and departed without paying for the items.

Traffic Crash: James Rolfe of Greenfield was traveling northbound on State Route 753 near Hukill Road when a deer ran into the roadway and into the path of Rolfe’s vehicle. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic Crash: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 22 West near the intersection of Jamison Road in Union Township. Tina Joseph of Washington C.H. was traveling westbound on US Route 22 West when she lost control of her vehicle and it went off the right side of the roadway, striking a pole. No injuries were reported. Joseph was cited for failure to control.

Domestic Dispute: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Palmer Road on a domestic incident. Upon arrival, all parties involved were identified and it was determined that no assault or threats of violence had occurred.

Jan. 14

OVI: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 71 on reports of a vehicle that failed to maintain lanes. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During contact with the driver, observations were made and the driver appeared to be intoxicated. Field sobriety was conducted and Dhan Bhandari of Cincinnati was arrested.

Domestic Dispute: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Gregg Road on a domestic incident. Upon arrival, all parties were identified and it was determined that no assault or threats of violence had occurred.

Domestic Dispute: Deputies were dispatched to Greenfield-Sabina Road on a domestic incident. Upon the completion of their investigation, it was determined that no violence or threats of violence occurred.

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence: Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on State Route 734 unable to maintain its lane of travel. Upon initiating a traffic stop of the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Frank, of Washington C.H., was determined to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Frank was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail on this charge.

Casualty: Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fayette County Jail on reports of an inmate attempting to injure himself.

Domestic Violence: A resident of Jeffersonville reported being assaulted during an argument.

Jan. 13

Traffic Crash: Samantha Bainter of Jeffersonville was traveling south on Prairie Road. Bainter failed to yield for a vehicle traveling west on State Route 734, causing a collision. Bainter and another occupant in the vehicle were flown by Medflight to Columbus-based hospitals. Bainter was cited for failure to yield.

Theft: Danny Collins, of Washington C.H., reported that an unknown person removed medication from his residence.

Domestic Dispute: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident on US 22. Upon the completion of their investigation, it was determined that no violence or threats of violence occurred.

Public Indecency: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of US 22 on a report of a male exposing himself. Deputies were unable to located anyone in the area.

Domestic Dispute: Deputies were dispatched to Madison Road on a domestic dispute. Upon the completion of the investigation, it was determined that no violence or threats of violence had occurred.

Jan. 12

Endangering Children: Deputies and EMS responded to a traffic accident. Witnesses at the scene reported the driver was unresponsive. Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined the driver was unresponsive due to a possible drug overdose. Narcan was administered by the responding deputies and CPR was started. Upon the arrival of EMS, additional Narcan was administered. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that both the driver and passenger had ingested narcotics. A 7-month-old was also a passenger in the vehicle. Both subjects were charged with child endangering.

Fire: Mark Sharp of Washington C.H. reported that while using a welder in a detached garage, a spark was sucked into the ventilation system and caused a portion of the garage to catch fire.

Traffic Crash: Larry Manns of Washington C.H. was traveling west on US 22 and struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Theft: Speedway reported an unknown female entered the business, obtained merchandise and departed without making payment.

Traffic Crash: Kevin Sanderson of Valrico, Fla. was traveling north on Washington New Martinsburg Road and struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Desiree Fryman of Greenfield was traveling south on State Route 41 when she lost control of her vehicle. Fryman traveled off the left side of the roadway into the ditch. The vehicle came to rest in a field. Fryman was transported by Fayette County EMS to the hospital and was cited for failure to control.

Traffic Crash: Gordon Smith, Jr. of Williamsport, Ohio was traveling west on US 22 and struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Seth Brown of Washington C.H. was traveling north on Snow Hill Road and lost control of his vehicle on icy roadways. Brown traveled across the centerline of the roadway. Brown overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned. Brown refused medical treatment from EMS.

Jan. 11

Traffic Crash: John Moore of Sabina was traveling north on Allen Road and lost control of his vehicle on icy roadways. Moore traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking the ditch and overturning. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Virginia Schappacher of Greenfield was traveling north on State Route 753 and lost control of her vehicle on icy roadways. Schappacher traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 10

Traffic Crash: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on US 35 West near the 6 mp in Jefferson Township. Reports indicate that Hussein Abdullahi of BlackLick, Ohio was traveling westbound on US 35 when a strong gust of wind blew his vehicle over. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Roger Lee II of Coshocton, Ohio was traveling east on US 35 and lost control of his vehicle. Lee traveled off the left side of the roadway and crossed the median. Lee continued off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported. Lee was issued a citation for failure to control.

Menacing: Robert Ensleg of Jeffersonville reported receiving threats from an unknown male.

Traffic Crash: Jennifer Hurles of Washington C.H., was northbound on US 62 when a dog entered her lane of travel and was subsequently struck. The owner of the dog, Anthony Landrum, of Bloomingburg, was located. Hurles’ vehicle sustained functional damage, but was able to be driven from the scene.

Traffic Crash: Ora Dotson, of Lithonia, Ga., was westbound on Blue Road when his semi-tractor trailer traveled off the right side of the roadway into the ditch, where it struck a culvert and telephone junction box and overturned. Dotson was cited for failure to control.

Traffic Crash: Blaine Brown of Chillicothe was southbound on Snow Hill Road when he lost control of his vehicle on an ice-covered bridge. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway into a yard where he struck a tree.

Jan. 9

Child Endangering: Deputies were dispatched to TA Travel Center in Jeffersonville to check the welfare of a child. Upon completion of their investigation, it was determined that the child was disciplined and no signs of injury were detected.

Protection Order Service: A protection order was served to a respondent pursuant to a court order.

Traffic Crash: Janet Hall of Zanesville was traveling southbound on I-71 near milepost 71 in the left-thru lane. A vehicle in the right lane attempted a lane change and struck Hall’s vehicle. The vehicle continued without stopping. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Found Property: A set of keys and an Ohio driver’s license found in a parking lot were turned in to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 8

Traffic Crash: Trina Thomas of Willingbror, NJ, was traveling southbound on I-71 near milepost 74 in the left thru-lane. Thomas began to change lanes and struck a vehicle in the right lane, operated by Cevher Demirhan of Buffalo, NY. Thomas was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Thomas was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes.

Jan. 6

Traffic Crash: Joel Price of Beavercreek was traveling eastbound on US 35 near US 62 in the left-thru lane. A semi traveling in the right lane began to merge into the left lane, forcing Price off the roadway and into a fence. The semi continued without stopping after the accident. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained minor damage.