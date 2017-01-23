Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 22

Possession of Drugs: At 12:19 p.m. while investigating a call of a suspicious person at McDonald’s on South Elm St., officers found Christopher McRobie to be in possession of several medications that were not prescribed to him.

Larceny: At 7:03 p.m., Phillip Williams of 514 E. Paint St. reported that sometime during the night, someone removed his wallet from inside of his vehicle.

Domestic Violence: At 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 535 Columbus Ave. Bobby J. Jackson and Tonya F. Robinson both made claims the other assaulted them. Both were arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Jan. 20

Assault: At 1:09 a.m., Kimberly Nichols reported that while at Twin Acres Mobile Home Park on Dayton Avenue, she was physically assaulted by a known female. The female, identified as Natasha D. Evans, was arrested for the offense.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia: At 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the City Motel on Washington Avenue on a reported drug overdose. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in one of the rooms and also located various drug-related items. The female, identified as Sarah R. Karber, was treated by EMS and transported to Fayette ER for further treatment. Karber was later charged with the listed offenses.

Theft: At 4:46 p.m., an employee of Wal-Mart reported that an unknown male and female selected merchandise and departed the store without paying for the items, then the two fled the area on foot.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia: At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Paddock Loop on a reported drug overdose. Upon arrival, officers located the conscious male along with various drug-related items. The male, identified as Bradley B. Hixson, was treated by EMS and transported to Fayette ER for further treatment. Hixson was later charged with the listed offenses.

Jan. 19

Theft: At 5:56 p.m., Kurt Semler reported that unknown person(s) removed his vehicle from where it was parked in the 500 block of Glenn Avenue.