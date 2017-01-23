Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 23

Keith E. Kinzer, 31, 1025 Dayton Ave., no operator’s license.

Jan. 22

Christopher B. McRobie, 31, 433 Sycamore St., possession of drugs Schedule II.

Adrian Duncan, 20, 718 Church St., obstructing.

Male juvenile, Washington C.H., obstructing.

Female juvenile, Washington C.H., unruly-runaway.

Brian E. Hinkley, 33, 546 Warren Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Bobby J. Jackson, 51, 535 Columbus Ave., domestic violence (fourth-degree felony).

Tonya F. Robinson, 40, 535 Columbus Ave., domestic violence.

Jan. 21

Bradley B. Hixson, 32, 1305 Paddock Loop, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia.

Jolene M. Hadley, 40, 907 Clinton Ave., violation of CPO.

Shayne Detweiler, 28, 114 E. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

William R.C. Wilson, 18, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Marissa Rittenhouse, 22, 631 E. Market St., felonious assault.

Phillip A. McPherson III, 21, West Jefferson, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Female juvenile, Washington C.H., curfew violation, underage consumption/possession of alcohol.

Male juvenile, New Holland, curfew violation, underage consumption/possession of alcohol.

Juvenile, Washington C.H., curfew violation, underage consumption/possession of alcohol.

Male juvenile, Mt. Sterling, curfew violation, underage consumption/possession of alcohol.

Jan. 20

Tyler Rhoades, 37, Greenfield, theft (first-degree misdemeanor) possession of drug abuse instruments, bench warrant – failure to comply.

John L. Bowles, 33, 691 Peddicord Ave., expired registration.

Curtis M. Dailey, 28, 836 Lakeview Ave., expired registration.

Sarah R. Karber, 638 S. Fayette St., possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments.

Florencio L. Gonzales, Alger, Ohio, obstructing, disorderly by intoxication.