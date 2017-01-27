Crimes & Traffic

The most recent criminal traffic disposition reports have been released:

DEC. 7

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Samuel J. Higman, at large, criminal trespassing, fine $50, court costs $145.90, sentenced 10 days jail.

Michael L. Smith, 527 Warren Ave., possession of drug instrument, fine $100, court costs $241.80, sentenced 90 days jail, suspended 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete residential treatment.

Michael L. Smith, 527 Warren Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $121.90, sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Michael L. Smith, 527 Warren Ave., theft, fine $100, court costs $252.90, 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation 1 year, complete counseling as directed, provide 40 hours of community service work.

Michael L. Smith, 527 Warren Ave., possession of criminal tool(s), fine $100, court costs $111.90.

Michael L. Smith, 527 Warren Ave., criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $111.90.

Kevin H. Axline, 723 Washington Ave., assault, fine $100, court costs $355.80, sentenced 180 days jail, suspend 179 days jail, credit 1 day served, probation 4 years, no contact with Alexander Spahr, complete counseling as directed, pay restitution of $4,844.15.

Christina L. Cruz, Howard, Ohio, trespassing, state and city of Washington C.H. by and through counsel, moves the court for an order dismissing the above charge. The plaintiff did not press charges, upon motion of State/city, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Courtney D. Newland, 1111 Rawlings St., Apt. A, theft, state and city of Washington C.H. by and through counsel, moves the court to dismiss above, defendant deceased, upon motion of State/city, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Dustin H. Kinder, Jeffersonville, complicity/theft, fine $100, court costs $202.20, defendant sentenced