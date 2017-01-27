Fayette Firearms club holds first meeting

The first meeting of the season for the Fayette Firearms 4-H club was held at Fayette County Fish and Game Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, the old minutes were read and new officers for the 2017 year were elected.

Officers were voted upon and the new officers are:

President-Ben Speakman

Vice President- Anita Pursell

Secretary- Alex King

Treasurer- Kyler Batson

Range Officer- Jacob Brown

News Reporter- Lexi Hagler

Safety Officer- Jayden Brown

Flag Bearer- Mallori Mitchem

The next meeting will be held at the Fayette County Fish and Game Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. All club members are looking forward to a fun and successful 4H year!

New officers were elected at a recent Fayette Firearms 4-H club meeting. Front row, from left to right, Jayden Brown, Anita Pursell, Mallori Mitchem and Alex King; back row, from left to right, Kyler Batson, Jacob Brown, Ben Speakman and Lexi Hagler. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FayetteFirearm.jpg New officers were elected at a recent Fayette Firearms 4-H club meeting. Front row, from left to right, Jayden Brown, Anita Pursell, Mallori Mitchem and Alex King; back row, from left to right, Kyler Batson, Jacob Brown, Ben Speakman and Lexi Hagler.