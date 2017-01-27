WCH man faces a dozen charges

A Washington C.H. man who reportedly stole a Toyota Corolla and put license plates on it from another vehicle is in jail.

Kenneth R. Jackson, 37, is facing a dozen misdemeanor and felony charges, including failure to appear, a parole violation, possession of drug abuse instruments, no operator’s license, burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

Jackson was indicted Sept. 9, 2016 on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and two fifth-degree counts of felonious theft.

He reportedly entered a house in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue, Washington C.H., through a window July 15, 2016 by pushing the air conditioner unit inside the frame of the window. He allegedly stole car keys and a Ruger 22 semi-automatic pistol from inside the house and then stole the 2016 black Toyota Corolla from the residence. The car was reported stolen and information was shared with law enforcement agencies to try and find the stolen car.

Eight days later, a person who lives on Broadway Street reported that someone had stolen their registration plates from their vehicle and put two other license plates on their vehicle.

According to the court records, the car was eventually located and returned to the owner, who reported their insurance had replaced it. The car was reportedly turned over to the insurance company.

Fox Jewelers in Washington C.H. reported Aug. 4 that while an employee’s back was turned, Jackson swiped a $2,100 yellow gold bracelet from their jewelry counter. The activity was allegedly picked up by a surveillance camera.

Jackson has an informal pretrial hearing scheduled in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

By Ashley Bunton [email protected]

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

