National Archives exhibition to be on display

Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House is hosting a new pop-up exhibition from the National Archives, “The Bill of Rights and You,” commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document.

This exhibit runs through Feb. 28th and is located on the second floor of the library. “The Bill of Rights and You” is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration, and traveled by the National Archives Traveling Exhibits Service (NATES). This exhibition was developed in collaboration with the National Archives’ National Outreach Initiative to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the Bill of Rights. Stop by and check it out.

Also at the library:

AARP Tax Aide is back. Call today to schedule your free tax preparation at the library starting Feb. 8. Appointments are available for Wednesdays in Washington Court House and Thursdays in Jeffersonville. Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms will be available at the library beginning Feb. 1.

Coming up, Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House will host a “Cabin Fever Book Sale” March 2-4. Donations will be accepted beginning Feb. 1. Please call with questions. Can’t wait? Check out the “Perpetual Book Sale” at either location. New selections are available each day.

Would you like to learn how to download e-books and other library materials for free? Stop in at one of our “E-Book Drop-In Workshops” in January and February. These sessions take place on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. Nearly any computer, laptop, smartphone, IPad, tablet, or ereader, and an active library card will work. No registration is required but you will need to bring your library card, your device, and other relevant information. Call or stop by the circulation desk with questions.

Adults, the Carnegie Book Club will feature “mystery” titles this year. In March, the book club will meet to discuss “Maisie Dobbs : a novel” by Jacqueline Winspear: In her first case, private detective Maisie Dobbs must investigate the reappearance of a dead man who turns up at a cooperative farm called “The Retreat” that caters to men who are recovering their health after World War I. Longtime fans and new readers are welcome. For a full list of dates and titles, stop by the library, or visit our library’s Facebook page or website.

In Washington Court House: Join us at one of our library storytimes. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for children 4 – 6 years old and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme. This month, we are working our way through the alphabet. Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 will feature “NOP-Pets.” Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11 a.m., the library hosts “Books & Babies.” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library, and the world of books. Join us on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. for a special “Family Story Time: Stone Soup!” This program is for children ages birth-5, and their families! Join us to read “Stone Soup” and make our own yummy soup to enjoy! Crafts and rhymes will make for a fun family adventure!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesday at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Each week features a new theme. Tuesday, Jan. 31 is “Solar System in Motion.” Children ages 8 and up are invited to “Teddy Bear Pin Craft” on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m. Please call and register today, space is limited.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter.