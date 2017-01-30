Turner Memorial Spaghetti Dinner set for March 18

The sixth-annual Dwight Turner Memorial Spaghetti Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fayette County Commission on Aging located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House.

In addition to the delicious meal of spaghetti and meatballs or meatless sauce, salad, breadsticks, and choice of homemade desserts; a silent auction will be held (you do not need to be present to win). Dine in or carryout will be available. Advance tickets may be purchased for $5, $6 at the door, $3 for children 12 and under, at any Dragons home basketball game or by contacting the Fayette County Board of DD at 740-335-7453.

All proceeds remain local and benefit the Fayette County Special Olympics Program and athletes. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate a silent auction item, please contact Tim Stewart, community first coordinator.

Special Olympics is one of the programs provided by Fayette County Board of DD. Other services include Service and Support Administration, residential and vocational supports, recreation and social activities, family support services, FACT (Fayette Advocating Together – a self-advocacy group), the Next Chapter Book Club, early intervention, preschool, transportation, SAFE (Showing Acceptance for Everyone – a parent support group), PTO, and therapies including OT, PT and Speech.

For more information about any of these services or programs, please call 740-335-7453 or visit the web at www.fayettedd.com.

Fayette County Commissioners Jack DeWeese, Dan Dean and Tony Anderson recently purchased the first tickets sold for the Dwight Turner Memorial Spaghetti Dinner from Dragon athletes, Jason and Dusty.