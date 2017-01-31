Court preps for jury trials this week

Two jury trials are on the books this week in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas for two Washington C.H. residents. As of press time Monday, the defendants in each case had not plead to their charges.

Subpoenas were sent out for witnesses in the case of Derrick A. Burbridge with a jury trial scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Burbridge, 24, was indicted Sept. 23, 2016 on three felony charges after he was accused of kicking in a door in the 1000 block of Gregg Street.

Washington Police Department officers responded to a call from a female who reported she had been out to dinner with Burbridge, but he wouldn’t take her home so when he stopped the car she got out and walked home. The report states Burbridge followed her to her home and came inside. She reportedly told him to leave and locked the door after he went outside, then went to bed. The woman said Burbridge allegedly kicked the door in, causing a mirror on the back of the door to fall and shatter. The police reported that Burbridge fled when the woman called police.

Burbridge is charged with trespassing in a habitat when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.

A second case is set for trial Feb. 2 for Kristina M. Craig.

Craig, 32, faces three felony charges after she allegedly burglarized a home and stole a bottle of medication.

A Washington C.H. man reported to police May 26 that Craig allegedly showed up at his house and tried to sell him some kind of pills but he told her that he was not interested and she left. The man said he then left and went camping and fishing, but upon return discovered his home had been broken into.

The police investigated the scene and found that the screen on the back door had been cut open, one pane of glass in the back door had been broken and the frame of the door was altered. The police documented blood and fingerprints from the door and the glass. Craig was indicted July 22, 2016 on two counts of burglary and one count of theft of drugs.

According to Washington C.H. Municipal Court records, Craig was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, in 2014. She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to complete the Second Chance Program in lieu of serving time in jail.

The record indicates Craig violated probation which generated additional proceedings against her: she served a handful of days in the local jail, was ordered to complete 420 hours of community service, was sentenced to additional treatment and to pay $940 for the treatment, was placed under house arrest with electronic surveillance, and Nov. 8, 2016 was ordered to have her probation extended for one additional year.

The defendants may, ahead of trial, take into consideration plea deals offered by the state. If this happens, and the judge accepts the defendant’s plea, the scheduled jury trial will be cancelled.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@civitasmedia.com

