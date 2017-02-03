‘The Race 14’ now accepting applications

If you’re a fan of the television show “The Amazing Race” and think it would be fun to try, now’s your chance.

“The Race,” Fayette County’s version of the popular show, is now accepting applications for two-person teams to compete in the June 9-11 race, themed: “As the World Turns.”

Jeff Underwood, along with Jamie Leasure and Jason Leeth, first created The Race in 2004. Similar to the TV show, teams of two compete in games of skill while traveling the roads of Ohio and getting into some amazing adventures. In previous years, competitors have completed challenges of shearing sheep, navigating their way through the Mansfield Reformatory, canoeing, roller-coaster riding, food eating, skydiving, playing ice hockey with the Blue Jackets and more. And, just like the TV show, teams try to avoid being the last ones to the checkpoint or they risk elimination.

Not only is it a game of skill, and sometimes speed, but also a little bit of fundraising for a good cause. Last year The Race benefited the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation and Hospice of Fayette County. The Race committee at the conclusion of the event presented the organizations with a check for $2,300 each. Teams are asked to find a sponsor and participate in various fundraising events in the months leading up to The Race.

This year’s Race is honored to support two local organizations: The Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation and Fayette Humane Society.

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation was established in the spring of 2010 to function as the fundraising arm of the hospital in support of its mission and charitable purposes. The Foundation offers a way for community residents and businesses to directly invest in equipment, services and programs to enhance patient care and the quality of life in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Humane Society was formed as a non-profit in 1979 by a small group of people concerned about the welfare of the domestic animals in Fayette County. The group was a non-profit charity, funded by donations and fundraising. Since that time, the Humane Society has expanded and now offers multiple programs and employs five people to carry out its mission: “We still remain a nonprofit, funded by those who join us as we work toward a better future for all domestic animals. We envision a day when all domestic animals will live free of abuse or neglect, and when every companion animal will have a loving home.”

“This has turned out to be a wonderful annual fundraising event for our community,” Underwood said. “We are honored to bring together two great organizations to help the people in our community, as well as the animals, and hope that we can continue the Race for many more years to come. I can’t believe we are now celebrating our 14th year.”

This year’s Race committee consists of: Jeff Underwood, April Self, and Erica McKinney, along with Race board members: Ryan Hicks, Angie Smith, Amy Cowden and Brian Jenks. Persons interested in competing in the race should complete the online application at www.2004therace.com.

If unsure about participating in The Race, but want to find out more, volunteers are needed to help run the challenges and man the check-in points. To volunteer, please contact Brad Adams (Fayette Humane Society) at (740) 335-8126, Chelsie Hornsby (Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation) at 740-333-2710 or by emailing The Race Committee at theracecommittee@yahoo.com.

“The Race,” Fayette County’s version of the popular show, is now accepting applications for two-person teams to compete in the June 9-11 race, themed: “As the World Turns.” Persons interested in competing in the race should complete the online application at www.2004therace.com. Pictured is last year’s winning team, Danny and Erin Rickman, completing the very first challenge. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0938-1.jpg “The Race,” Fayette County’s version of the popular show, is now accepting applications for two-person teams to compete in the June 9-11 race, themed: “As the World Turns.” Persons interested in competing in the race should complete the online application at www.2004therace.com. Pictured is last year’s winning team, Danny and Erin Rickman, completing the very first challenge.