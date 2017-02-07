Restaurant Inspections

The Fayette County Health Department completed the following inspections, according to reports:

JAN. 25

Travel Center of America, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Chlorine levels were to high at dish washer, sausage gravy was measured at 90 degrees in walk-in cooler, after two hours time temperature controlled food needs to be cooled to 70 degrees, ice scoop was observed with handle in ice.

JAN. 26

Cafe YUSA, 151 Jamison Road. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Operation satisfactory.

JAN. 30

Pizza Hut, 409 S. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Fans in walk-in cooler need cleaned of accumulated dust to prevent contamination, and wall behind dishwasher has accumulation of grease and dirt needs regular cleaning.

Jeffersonville TC, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Operation satisfactory, no recommendations at this time.

Wendy’s, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Observed worker wash pan then sanitize, thereby skipping the rinse procedure, a moist wiping cloth was observed lying on the counter.

Wendy’s, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Operation satisfactory, no recommendations at this time.

Save-A-Cent #2, 124 N. Fayette St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at time of inspection.

Smokin’ Joe’s, 362 Bunkerhill Glendon Road. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at time of inspection.

JAN. 31

Line Shack, 2432 St. Rt. 753. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at time of inspection.

FEB. 1

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Cleaning needs to be done at freezer door, mixer, and on top of dishwasher, this was corrected during inspection, wet wash cloths were observed lying on counter, consumer advisory needs to be placed on menu for under cooked foods, date marking needs to be more thorough.

Roller Haven, 1640 U.S. 22 NW. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at time of inspection.

FEB. 2

Mugs & Jugs, 1309 U.S. 35 SE. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: These areas need attention and more effective cleaning 1. The True Cooler next to the three compartment sink 2. the ice machine by the TV’s of mold 3. Grease accumulation on the spray nozzle of the Ansel System (hood) 4. Under the cutting board in kitchen 5. Under the gas stove (pile of grease debris), Christy Miller is serve safe certified level one.

Horney’s Texas BBQ, 1270 U.S. 22 NW. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Operation satisfactory no recommendations at this time.

The Willow, 203 Glenn Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Operation satisfactory, no recommendations at this time.