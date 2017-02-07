Monday power outage due to transmission line

A Dayton Power and Light Company media spokesperson said Tuesday that they have no further information to provide about Monday’s power outage that left 3,870 locals in the dark.

Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L media spokesperson, said over the phone Tuesday that the only information she could provide was that a transmission line needed repair.

“They needed to make a transmission line repair in order to repair power,” said Kabel.

When asked why the transmission line needed to be repaired, Kabel said that once crews investigated, “it warranted some additional repair to assure the lines were providing power to those customers in the area.”

When asked if the transmission line needed repair because it was broken, old, or damaged, Kabel said the only information available is that a transmission line was repaired.

“There’s a lot of inter-working parts, so if one of those parts does not work or connect in the appropriate capacity, it might cause what we experienced last night. They do a number of things when they go out there to investigate and do a lot of checks,” said Kabel.

When asked what caused one of the parts to not work in the appropriate capacity, Kabel said it was necessary for the crews to do “additional repairs to the transmission line to reassure all parts are in working order or are replaced.”

Kabel said once the crews do all of their assessment and do the repairs, power is typically repaired in a short time. Last night’s lengthy power outage lasted up to four-and-a-half hours for some customers. Kabel said it took crews several hours to investigate, assess and repair power.

Kabel said that nobody should ever attempt to approach a crew lineman to talk to them while the lineman is repairing power lines because it is very dangerous.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton