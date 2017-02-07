Stevens sworn in as SSCC trustee

At the Jan. 25 meeting of the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, Fayette County Probate Court Judge David B. Bender presided over the swearing in of Lynn S. Stevens of Highland County, whose appointment will continue through May 11, 2022.

“I’m honored and excited to serve on the board of trustees and to assist Dr. Boys and my fellow trustees in making good decisions for the continued success of the Southern State,” said Stevens.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Stevens is co-owner of Stevens Hardware in Greenfield and serves as board director and a member of the finance committee for the Highland County Water Company and as a member of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce (2016 board chair).

In 2011, Stevens retired from the USDA Rural Development after 34 years of service. During her tenure, she was area director for 24 counties in southwest Ohio. She further served as business representative to the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) Board for Highland County, and was co-owner of Stevens Markets, a chain of grocery stores in southeastern Ohio.

The remaining trustee positions are filled by Mike Pell (chair) of Adams County, Brian De Bruin (vice chair) of Fayette County, Doug Boedeker of Fayette County, Paul Hall of Brown County, Brian Prickett of Clinton County, and Kyle Rudduck of Clinton County. On Feb. 1, Gov. John Kasich notified Southern State of the appointment of Kristy Wilkin of Highland County. Wilkin will be sworn in at the next meeting of the SSCC Board of Trustees. One seat on the board remains open.

Chosen by Ohio’s governors, the nine trustees who comprise the SSCC Board of Trustees provide direction and leadership, which allows the college to focus on fulfilling the mission of providing accessible, affordable and high-quality education.

establish policy; select, hire and evaluate the president; review and act on financial matters; and establish schedules of institution-wide fees and tuition. For more information, please visit www.sscc.edu/about-us/board.

