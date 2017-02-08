Eleven fugitives apprehended

Eleven fugitives with active arrest warrants were located and apprehended during a two-day joint law enforcement effort.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with members of the United States Marshal’s Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Strike Team (SOFAST) and deputies from Highland, Ross and Adams counties, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Stanforth said the operation was “very successful” after a total of 11 fugitives were located on outstanding warrants out of Fayette County. The following were apprehended:

– Zoe N. Archambault, 22, Huber Heights, probation violation (original charge: possession of heroin/obstructing official business);

– Tyler S. Ratliff, 24, Washington C.H., possession of drugs;

– Joseph R. Angeletti, 42, Washington C.H., probation violation (original charge: burglary/theft/forgery);

– Holden A. Whaley, 28, Washington C.H., probation violation (original charge: possession of drugs);

– Brad Cline, 38, Washington C.H., probation violation (original charge: breaking and entering/theft);

– Daniel Deck, 21, Washington C.H., probation violation (original charge: drug trafficking);

– James L. Stephens, Jr., 23, at large, burglary/theft (grand jury indictment);

– Ryan W. Walker, 23, Greenfield, burglary/theft (grand jury indictment);

– Spencer S.Grooms, 23, Mowrystown, Ohio, burglary/theft (grand jury indictment);

– Patrina A. Wright, 53, Hillsboro, illegal possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs (grand jury indictment); and

– Christopher A. Haddick, 46, Huber Heights, breaking and entering/theft (grand jury indictment).

The primary mission of the U.S. Marshal’s Service SOFAST team is to assist members of local, state and federal agencies in increasing public safety through the location and apprehension of fugitives.

Joint law enforcement effort results in multiple arrests