Children removed after Greenfield meth bust

GREENFIELD — Four children were recently removed from a Greenfield home after drug paraphernalia was found on the premises and their mother allegedly admitted to authorities she had smoked meth earlier that morning, according to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to an affidavit from the Greenfield Police Department, GPD executed a search warrant at 713 Jefferson Street in Greenfield Feb. 5, finding Talena Spoerl, 37, and four juveniles ages 5, 7, 11 and 13 years old in the home. The affidavit stated Spoerl advised she had smoked methamphetamine using a foil earlier that morning inside the home.

According to the affidavit, authorities found two syringes and several strips of foil in the home, as well as approximately 27 foils, 16 cellophane baggies, one snort tube and a “large amount” of syringes inside crushed cans in a blue drum on the front porch of the residence.

Highland County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Roeder told The Times-Gazette Tuesday that Highland County Children Services placed the children in custody of a family member after the incident. More recently, the children were remanded to Highland County Children Services custody Tuesday after an emergency hearing held in Highland County Juvenile Court.

Spoerl has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering children. She will appear in Greenfield County Court Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:15 a.m.

By David Wright

