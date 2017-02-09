Locals save prime ‘green space’

The City of Washington Court House, the Fayette County Commissioners and the Community Improvement Corporation have joined forces in a major collaboration to save 79 acres in the county as “green space.”

The property known as the “golf course,” located off of State Route 41 South, was going to be auctioned. These three major entities have combined resources to purchase 10 acres from Mark Bryant, the current owner, and in turn, Bryant will donate the remaining 69 acres to the Community Improvement Corporation, which will then give some of the acreage to the newly-formed Fayette County Park District.

The City of Washington Court House and the county both have pledged $150,000, and the Community Improvement Corporation has pledged $100,000 toward the purchase price asked by Bryant.

As for potential uses of the green space, no plans have been announced.

The property — formerly known as The Club at Quail Run and the Washington Country Club — is home to some of the oldest trees in the county and one of the county’s oldest buildings. The building, known as the Country Club, has hosted many weddings, school and family reunions, local club meetings, annual business meetings, and birthday parties, and continues to be home for the golf teams from Miami Trace High School and Washington High School.

According to Dan Dean, Fayette County Commissioner, “We are all working toward one end. Our primary purpose is to keep the space green. An outcome from that may be a direct impact on the county’s economic future. Industrial scouts, when visiting potential sites, also look at what recreational activities or areas are available locally.”

Also announced is the upcoming, first-ever “State of the City” address to be delivered by Washington Court House City Manager Joseph Denen. The address will be delivered during the regular meeting of city council on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in council chambers in the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St., beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m.

According to Dale Lynch, chairman of the Washington C.H. City Council, “The city is moving forward. We have made great strides by hiring an economic development director and by hiring enough patrolmen to put the police force back to where it was. If the citizens of Washington Court House had not passed the levy that allowed us to hire for needed positions, we would not be where we are. I encourage all interested parties to come and hear the state of the city address. It is our understanding that this has never been done before.”

The golf course off of State Route 41 South will be saved as “green space.” http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TheClubonQuailRun.jpg The golf course off of State Route 41 South will be saved as “green space.”

City, county, CIC collaborate to purchase golf course