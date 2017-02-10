Crimes & Traffic

The most recent criminal traffic disposition reports have been released:

DEC. 7

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Lindsey M. Gibson Rader, 894 Linden Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $25, upon motion of the State, the case is dismissed per agreement.

Frank A. Davis Jr., 624 Gibbs Ave., possession of heroin, court costs $151.90, matter came to preliminary hearing, defendant was present, also attorney Thomas Arrington and State assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, defendant having waived in writing the right to a preliminary hearing ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas court, bond continued at $2,500.

Colin P. Campbell, Raleigh, N.C., physical control, fine $450, court costs $256, terminate administrative license suspension.

Colin P. Campbell, Raleigh, N.C., no operator’s license, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Kingrobert I. Dillard, Dayton, possession of drugs, court costs $111.90, matter came to preliminary hearing with attorney Thomas Arrington and State assistant prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, this matter hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $5,000 unsecured app.

Mark A. Hoagland, 1104 Campbell Street, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $201.80, defendant pled guilty, sentenced 30 days jail.

Mark A. Hoagland, 1104 Campbell Street, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $165.90, defendant pled guilty, sentenced 30 days jail consecutive to above charge.

Mark A. Hoagland, 1104 Campbell Street, open container, fine $40, court costs $96.

Skylar M. Graham, 229 West Kennedy Ave., possession drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $205.90, defendant sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 3 years, complete counseling residential and Scioto Co., provide 120 hours community service work.

Skylar M. Graham, 229 West Kennedy Ave., possession drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $205.90, sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 3 years, complete counseling, residential treatment, provide 120 hours community service work consecutive to above charge.

Jason M. Culwell, 832 S. Main Street, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $205.90, defendant sentenced 60 days jail, suspend 60 days jail, placed on 2 years probation, complete counseling as directed at Fayette Recovery Center, provide 120 hours (15 days) community service work.

Shanna L. Pendleton, 811 Leslie Trace NW, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $186.18.

Garrett L. Taylor, Jeffersonville, theft, fine $250, court costs $223.50, defendant sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail on condition of no similar offense for 5 years, to have no contact with Dwayne Fox Jr.

Garrett L. Taylor, Jeffersonville, trespassing, case ordered dismissed.

Douglas S. Stuckey, 5707 Locust Grove Road, possession of drug instrument, case dismissed per agreement.

Douglas S. Stuckey, 5707 Locust Grove road, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $250, court costs $215.90, sentenced 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail on condition of counseling with Pickaway Area Recovery Services (Fayette Recovery).

Randy D. Kuhn, 211 Buckeye Road, assault, fine $300, court costs $200.20, defendant sentenced 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail on condition of no other similar offenses within 5 years, stay away from Zachary Paul.

John K. Switzer, South Vienna, OVI/breath/high, case dismissed per agreement.

John K. Switzer, South Vienna, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $525, court costs $552, defendant sentenced 20 days jail, suspend 10 days jail on condition of no similar offense for 5 years and compliance with probation, driving privileges available after 45 days, 2 years probation, alcohol assessment/counseling, plates and interlock 90 days, vehicle impounded, terminate administrative license suspension.

Kingrobert I. Dillard, Dayton, possession drug paraphernalia, court costs $153.90, pursuant to criminal rule 5 and request of State of Ohio, this matter is hereby ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued as posted, $250 surety and state costs.

Kingrobert I. Dillard, Dayton, trafficking drugs, court costs $153.90, matter came to preliminary hearing, defendant present with attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington, state co prosecutor Sean Abbott, defendant having waived in writing his right to preliminary hearing, the matter is hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $5,000 surety and state costs.

Michael S. Wagner, 904 John Street, criminal damages, fine $150, court costs $145.90, defendant sentence 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, defendant to pay restitution (to be determined by probation department) to be paid no later than May 1, 2017, no contact with Eileen Smith or Shawn Downey, stay away from property at 914 Pearl Street.

Breanna D. Easter, 3566 US 22 NE, no operator’s license, court costs $135.

Breanna D. Easter, 3566 US 22 NE, assured clear distance ahead, fine $125, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Bethany N. Benson, 2414 Bogus Road, Lot 6, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 31, 2017.

City of Washington C.H.

Brooke T. Cathel, Orient, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Damian T. Streitenberger, 1122 Gregg Street, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda D. Saltz, 626 Eastern Avenue, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or driving privileges by March 1, 2017.

Joann Smith, Leesburg, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hannelore E. Wells, 1880 Beacon Street, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle L. Harrel, 1211 Gregg Street, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laura L. Jones, 1628 Washington Ave., no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $145, case waived by defendant.

Henry T. Onions III, 718 Eastern Ave., tinted windows, $35, $130, case was waived by defendant.

Colton S. Sword, Mount Sterling, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dusten Lynes, 110 E. Paint Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $130, $150 fine will be suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by Feb. 1, 2017.

Kelly Suttles, 718 E. Temple Street, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patricia F. West, 1135 Johnson Road NE, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey E. Litteral, 3277 Mark Road, speed 40/25, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany A. Goodwin, Mount Vernon, Ill., failure to yield right of way, find $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.