Pennington joins Heartland Hospice staff

Heartland Hospice has announced the addition of Whitney Pennington, LSW, to their staff as social worker.

Pennington, a Fayette County native, comes with more than 31 years of experience in social work, previously working for Fayette County Memorial Hospital for 14 years and Hospice of Fayette County for seven years. Pennington graduated from Washington Senior High and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Eastern Kentucky University.

“I’m so happy to be a part of the Heartland Hospice team and I look forward to being able to continue to serve the patients and families of Fayette County,” said Pennington.

For more information on Heartland Hospice services, please call 740-420-0605.

Whitney Pennington (center) with her Heartland Hospice team from left are Megan Jackson, Holly Cottrill, Tracy Thomas, Tiffany Kearns, Pennington, Amanda Everhart Liming, Sabrina White, Cathy Keaton, Leslie Gloyd and Angela Tackett. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Pennington-Photo.jpg Whitney Pennington (center) with her Heartland Hospice team from left are Megan Jackson, Holly Cottrill, Tracy Thomas, Tiffany Kearns, Pennington, Amanda Everhart Liming, Sabrina White, Cathy Keaton, Leslie Gloyd and Angela Tackett.