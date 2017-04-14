Posted on by

Pennington joins Heartland Hospice staff

,

Submitted article

Whitney Pennington (center) with her Heartland Hospice team from left are Megan Jackson, Holly Cottrill, Tracy Thomas, Tiffany Kearns, Pennington, Amanda Everhart Liming, Sabrina White, Cathy Keaton, Leslie Gloyd and Angela Tackett.


Heartland Hospice has announced the addition of Whitney Pennington, LSW, to their staff as social worker.

Pennington, a Fayette County native, comes with more than 31 years of experience in social work, previously working for Fayette County Memorial Hospital for 14 years and Hospice of Fayette County for seven years. Pennington graduated from Washington Senior High and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Eastern Kentucky University.

“I’m so happy to be a part of the Heartland Hospice team and I look forward to being able to continue to serve the patients and families of Fayette County,” said Pennington.

For more information on Heartland Hospice services, please call 740-420-0605.

Whitney Pennington (center) with her Heartland Hospice team from left are Megan Jackson, Holly Cottrill, Tracy Thomas, Tiffany Kearns, Pennington, Amanda Everhart Liming, Sabrina White, Cathy Keaton, Leslie Gloyd and Angela Tackett.
http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Pennington-Photo.jpgWhitney Pennington (center) with her Heartland Hospice team from left are Megan Jackson, Holly Cottrill, Tracy Thomas, Tiffany Kearns, Pennington, Amanda Everhart Liming, Sabrina White, Cathy Keaton, Leslie Gloyd and Angela Tackett.

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:17 pm |    

Fayette County Republican Central Committee selects Coole over Mossbarger as county auditor

Fayette County Republican Central Committee selects Coole over Mossbarger as county auditor
6:29 pm |    

Disabled person reportedly overdosed, found guilty of inducing panic in Washington Court House

Disabled person reportedly overdosed, found guilty of inducing panic in Washington Court House
5:57 pm |    

Hillsboro man stopped in Washington Court House had over a hundred needles, meth lab

Hillsboro man stopped in Washington Court House had over a hundred needles, meth lab
comments powered by Disqus