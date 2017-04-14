Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 13

Makayla J. Sellers, 21, 633 Perdue Plaza, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Sarah R. Karber, 27, 240 Chestnut St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Diana K. Charde, 23, at large, disorderly conduct.

Robert S. Longberry, 62, at large, open container.

Samuel J. Higman, 49, at large, open container.

Antonio D. Ortiz, 36, 912 Willard St., no operator’s license.

Rebecca S. Hall, 25, 2414 Bogus Road, Lot 9, no operator’s license.

Jarrett C. Patton, 18, 1572 Greensview Lane, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Joshua S.K. Wolfe, 20, 6836 White Oak Road, Bloomingburg, expired registration, fictitious registration.

April 12

William C. Warner, 47, 248 N. Bend Court, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 17, Mt. Sterling, no operator’s license, expired registration.