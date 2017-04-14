Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual awards which will be presented at the organization’s annual meeting in June.

The categories include – Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Quality of Life Awards and an Innovation Award.

Businesses with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees who have demonstrated an exceptional contribution to the community and/or its industry; and have a reputation for integrity and fair business practice are eligible for the Small Business category. The same standards apply to a large business with 50 or more employees.

The Innovation in Business Award will be given to a chamber member business that has used innovation to stand apart from its peers in product development, customer service, and/or employee relations practices. The chambers charitable/civic members whose work has enriched the lives of Fayette County residents are eligible for the Quality of Life Award.

Nominations are also being sought for the Business Person of the Year, awarded to either a chamber member or the employee of a chamber member who has shown an interest and involvement in the betterment of the community and who gives of their time, efforts and resources to better the Fayette County community.

The Record-Herald will also honor a citizen of the year. Applications for it are also available at the Chamber office.

“With 300 members, we have so many businesses that contribute to the community and their respective industries. This is just one way to honor multiple chamber members for their contributions,” said Chamber CEO Whitney Gentry.

Applications with a full list of criteria are available on the Chamber website at www.fayettecountyohio.com or at the Chamber office, located at 101 E. East St. Nominations are due by May 12.

For more information, contact Whitney Gentry at 740-335-0761.