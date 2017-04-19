FCSO Incidents

According to reports, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:

April 17

Theft by Deception: Shaun Charters of Jeffersonville reported receiving a fraudulent check from an unknown person. The incident is under investigation.

Traffic Crash: A single-car motor vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Route 35 West near mile post #20. Bambi N. Campbell of Sheffield Lake was not injured during the crash.

April 16

Theft: Employees of Tommy Hilfiger, Tanger Outlet Mall, reported a theft of merchandise from the business. The incident is under investigation.

Traffic Crash: Brooke Morrow, of Richmond, Ky., reported she was eastbound on US 35 near US 62 when she lost control of her vehicle on the rain-covered roadway. Her vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway where it struck the ODOT guardrail. Morrow was cited for failure to control.

Traffic Crash: Brock Foody of Greenfield reported he was southbound on State Route 41 south of Miami Trace Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and lost control of his vehicle, which struck a ditch and farm fence. Foody was cited for failure to control.

Drug Abuse: Deputies and EMS responded to a residence in Good Hope on a report of an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, the patient was located and found to be conscious and talking.

Felonious Assault: Levi O’Neil, Washington C.H., reported that while a prisoner in the Fayette County Jail, he was assaulted by other prisoners and sustained serious injuries to his face. The matter remains under investigation.

April 15

Burglary/Theft: Amanda Hawke of Jeffersonville reported that during the daytime hours, persons unknown entered her residence and removed property.

Domestic Dispute: Karenda K. Strevel of Leesburg reported she was involved in a verbal dispute with a family member.

Traffic Crash: Brandon Yoder, of Millersburg, Ohio, reported he was southbound on US 62 in front of Walmart traveling through the intersection when another vehicle entered the intersection from the US 35 eastbound access road and struck his vehicle. Laura Kokesh, of Wilmington, NC, the driver of the other vehicle, was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.

Traffic Crash: Cherrilynne Callender, Washington C.H., reported she was backing her vehicle on the lot of the Fayette County Fairgrounds when she failed to observe a parked vehicle owned by the Fayette County Agricultural Society and backed into it. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Drug Abuse: Deputies and EMS responded to the residence on Washington-New Martinsburg Road on a report of an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, Naloxone was administered.

Physical Control/Child Endangerment: Employees from Wendy’s on Carr Road reported an unresponsive female in a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies made contact with the driver. Four juveniles were also located in the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence and placed under arrest.

April 14

Traffic Crash: Joshua Cox of Leesburg was operating farm equipment in a field at State Route 41 and Rowe Ging Road. Cox struck a vehicle that was parked off the road on State Route 41. No injuries were reported.

Fire: Deputies and the Bloomingburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire at 63 Midland Ave.

Menacing: David Valentine of Sabina reported that a known male threatened him at the Popeye’s restaurant on State Route 435.

Breaking & Entering/Theft: Brady Seddelmeyer of Washington C.H. reported person(s) unknown entered onto his property and removed a trailer.

Traffic Crash: Anastasia Gilpen of Greenfield was traveling on Miami Trace Road at Washington-New Martinsburg Road. Gilpen failed to yield to a vehicle traveling south on Washington New Martinsburg Road operated by Elmer Sanderson of Washington C.H. Sanderson’s vehicle then struck Gilpen’s vehicle, causing Sanderson to travel off the left side of the road. Sanderson sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Gilpen reported no injuries. Gilpen was cited in the incident.

Theft: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mayer Farm Equipment on a theft complaint. Deputies were advised person(s) unknown entered a semi parked on the lot overnight and removed property.

Traffic Crash: A single-car motor vehicle crash was reported on US Route 35 West near mile post #3. James D. Seely of Mooresville, NC was not injured during the crash.

April 13

Theft: Employees from the Flying J reported a male in the business removing property without making a purchase. Deputies made contact with Danny Odell of Bloomingburg in the business. Odell was found to have property from the business in his vehicle and was charged in the incident.

Theft: Roger Belles of Washington C.H. reported that person(s) unknown removed a generator from his property.

Gambling: Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Flying J on reports of gambling on the property. Deputies made contact with a vehicle involved that departed the lot and identified the driver.

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia: Sheriff’s deputies responded to US 22 on a report of a male subject that possibly overdosed. Upon arrival, deputies located a syringe and metal spoon. Joey Morris of Washington C.H. was arrested and charged in the matter.

Criminal Trespass: Phil Bartley of Washington C.H. reported person(s) trespassing on the property located on Barger Road. Person(s) unknown departed the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

Fire: Deputies responded to the Fayette County Fairgrounds on reports of a piece of construction equipment on fire. Washington Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Criminal Trespass: Phil Bartley of Washington C.H. reported a known person was trespassing on a trust property. Prosecution was declined.

April 12

Domestic Dispute: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Miami Trace Road on a domestic incident. Upon arrival, all parties involved were identified and it was determined that no assault or threats had occurred.

Hit-Skip Crash: Beverly Logsdon of Washington C.H. reported an unknown vehicle drove through her yard on Clyburn Avenue. Deputies observed minor sod damage to the yard.

Littering: Billy Parrish of Washington C.H. reported that a known male deposited trash into his dumpster on Washington Waterloo Road without permission. The investigation is pending.

Burglary/Theft: Sharlotte Stepp of Jeffersonville reported person(s) unknown entered her apartment and removed items from inside.

Theft: Cathy D. Hoover of Washington C.H. reported an unknown person had used her banking information to make several unauthorized purchases.

Disorderly Conduct: Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Roller Haven on a possible fight/disturbance. The persons were separated and departed without incident.

Unruly: Deputies responded to Miami Trace High School on a report of an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was transported to Fayette County Juvenile Probation on a probation violation.

April 11

Domestic Violence: Sheriff’s deputies responded to Woodsview Drive in the Village of Jeffersonville on a domestic violence complaint. During the investigation, deputies were advised that a known female had been assaulted. Samule Keaton of Jeffersonville was arrested and charged in the matter.

Traffic Crash: A 16-year-old juvenile was traveling north on Jeffersonville West Lancaster Road and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The driver was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Traffic Crash: Robin Daughery of Washington C.H. was traveling on Old US 35 when a deer entered the roadway and caused a collision. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Crash: Carl Aull of Clarksville, Tenn. was traveling westbound on US 435 in the center lane. He attempted to turn right from the center lane and struck the vehicle of Dimitrov Luben of Westerville who was stopped in the right turn lane. Aull was cited for improper turn at an intersection. No injuries were reported.

April 10

Disorderly Conduct: Meghan Spears of Washington C.H. reported that while at the bus stop, a known female began cussing and yelling at her.

Theft by Deception: Employees of Mayer Farm Equipment reported that unknown person(s) sent a fraudulent email requesting a wire transfer. The case remains under investigation.

Disorderly Conduct: Deputies were dispatched to Hickory Lane in reference to a verbal disturbance. All parties were contacted and counseled.

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Street in Bloomingburg in reference to a dispute. During the investigation, drug abuse instruments were located inside the residence. Caleb Workman of Bloomingburg was arrested for the drug abuse instruments.

Welfare Check: Deputies were asked to check the welfare of a subject who may have medical problems. Contact was made with the subject at his residence. No problems were detected.

Theft: Employees of the Sunglass Hut reported that two subjects removed one set of sunglasses from the business without making payment. The area was checked but the suspects had already departed.

Traffic Crash: Tina Lyons of Washington C.H. was traveling westbound on US Route 35 near Palmer Road when a deer ran into the path of her vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

Dog Bite: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a dog bite complaint in the Village of Bloomingburg. Jamie Etzler of South Solon reported that while she was walking in front of the residence at 100 Main St., she was bitten on the lower leg by a brown boxer. Etzler did sustain minor injuries.

Domestic Dispute: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic complaint in Union Township. Reports indicate that a male and female are going through a separation but that neither the male or female were assaulted or threatened during the incident.

Criminal Trespass/Menacing: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a criminal trespass and menacing complaint in Union Township. Reports indicate that a known female was on the property after she had been barred and made threats to another female. Deputies made contact with the property owner who stated the female was allowed on the property and had never been barred. The female was referred to the city solicitor in reference to menacing charges.

Traffic Crash: A juvenile driver was in the parking lot of Miami Trace High School attempting to park into a parking space when the vehicle struck another parked vehicle. No injuries were reported and the juvenile was cited for improper turning in the incident.

Domestic Dispute/Disorderly Conduct: Deputies responded to Spring Lake Avenue in Washington C.H. on a domestic disturbance. Deputies made contact with a known male and Amy Putney, who advised there was no assault or threat of violence. Putney was found to be intoxicated and disorderly with deputies. Putney was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.