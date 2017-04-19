Barn Busters 4-H club announces officers

The Barn Busters 4-H Club held a meeting on March 12 at the home of Laikyn Hughes. The 4-H pledge was led by Blake Gill and the American pledge by Haley Davis.
Hughes, club president, did roll call by the 4-H members’ favorite color. A get-well card was signed by the members. Quality assurance dates were discussed, projects and changes to the rules this year. Refreshments were served by Blake Gill. The meeting was adjourned by Matthew Haddox and Hughes.
Officers for the club:
President – Laikyn Hughes
Vice President – Haley Davis
Secretary – Haley Tipton
Treasurer – Matthew Haddox
News Reporter – Blake Gill
Environmental – Aaron Hubbell
Safety Officer – Riley Carr
Health – Bayley Carr