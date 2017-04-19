Barn Busters 4-H club announces officers

The Barn Busters 4-H Club held a meeting on March 12 at the home of Laikyn Hughes. The 4-H pledge was led by Blake Gill and the American pledge by Haley Davis.

Hughes, club president, did roll call by the 4-H members’ favorite color. A get-well card was signed by the members. Quality assurance dates were discussed, projects and changes to the rules this year. Refreshments were served by Blake Gill. The meeting was adjourned by Matthew Haddox and Hughes.

Officers for the club:

President – Laikyn Hughes

Vice President – Haley Davis

Secretary – Haley Tipton

Treasurer – Matthew Haddox

News Reporter – Blake Gill

Environmental – Aaron Hubbell

Safety Officer – Riley Carr

Health – Bayley Carr