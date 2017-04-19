Board of DD thanks community

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently thanked the Fayette County community for its support at the sixth-annual Dwight Turner Memorial Spaghetti Dinner and the Guns-n-Hoses/Dragons benefit basketball game.

Through these fundraisers, approximately $5,500 was raised for the Special Olympics program. Through these funds, tournament expenses, travel, uniforms, and awards are provided for the athletes participating in basketball, softball, bowling, cheerleading, and track and field.

A special thank you goes to all who volunteered their time and donated food, silent auction items, and money toward these events. Many businesses throughout the Fayette County community gave to support the local Fayette County Special Olympics program. For more information on any of the services provided by Fayette County Board of DD, or to give to Fayette County Special Olympics, please call 740-335-7453 or visit www.fayettedd.com or www.facebook.com/fayettecountydd.

As Helen Keller said, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”

The Fayette County Dragons recently finished third in the state tournament.