Man reportedly “up to no good” in Bloomingburg held in jail on three cases

A final pre-trial is pending for a Washington Court House resident being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges in three criminal cases.

Bradley N. Carr, 35, has been incarcerated in the jail since March 5, according to records, when he was served a warrant and arrested for failing to appear in court.

Carr was charged May 20, 2016 with non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. Court documents have it recorded that he allegedly became delinquent on his child support payments and owed $10,962.54 through March 31, 2016. According to the court record, Carr has a previous charge for non-support of dependents and was most recently employed with a construction company in Columbus.

For the second case, Carr is charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

In an incident Aug. 3, 2016, a person called the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and said he saw a man whom “he could tell he was up to no good” near Main Street in Bloomingburg, according to the report.

A deputy sheriff reported that upon approaching a red truck disabled in the center of the road, he identified the driver as Carr and asked if he had a driver’s license but Carr allegedly responded, “No.”

When Carr was allegedly asked if there was anything illegal in the truck like “drugs, weapons, knives?” he allegedly said “he did not think so,” according to the report.

Carr was allegedly on probation in Fayette County and upon a search, the deputy sheriff reported that he found a handgun in the truck and a cylindrical object with burn marks presumed to be drug paraphernalia. Carr allegedly said he had been shooting the gun earlier that day. He was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

In a third case, Carr is charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for allegedly not appearing in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas in November on the felony charges. Carr’s final pre-trial is scheduled for May 25.

By Ashley Bunton [email protected]

Ashley may be contacted by calling her at (740) 313-0355 or by searching Twitter for @ashbunton

