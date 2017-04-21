Fayette County Board of DD explores new communication methods

Communication is explored in a new way for some employees of Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Staff in the early intervention, preschool, and SSA departments attended a workshop on Friday, April 7. This workshop explored AAC (augmentative-alternative communication) which helps those with severe communication disorders use strategies to enhance their communication.

Coordinated by Elaine Statti, the Board of DD’s speech and language pathologist; Jennifer Monahan from PRC presented the latest in this evolving field. In particular, this workshop focused on the use of technology and how to choose vocabulary to maximize functional communication in a variety of settings and activities. Equally important was the understanding of the significance of communication not only to tell someone what you may want but maybe even more importantly to socialize and share information.

