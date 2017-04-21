Distinguished performer visits Miami Trace

The Miami Trace High School Jazz Band was visited by Linda Landis, principal trombonist for the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, on Friday. Her clinic to the students included tips for improvisation and the importance of musical heritage, as well as remaining true to oneself. She is pictured with the students during her visit.

Landis is a distinguished performer, having performed with the Frank Neville Orchestra, the Dayton Jazz Orchestra, and the Harry James Big Band. She has shared the stage with many notable performers, including Frank Sinatra, Jr., Johnny Mathis, the Temptations, and Diana Ross. In addition to her jazz performance, Landis also performs with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, as well as many other orchestras in the area. Landis is a graduate of Morehead State University (Kentucky).