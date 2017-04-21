‘One Book, One Community’ committee regroups, Circleville event still planned

CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO – Due to an unfortunate health complication, Dreamland author Sam Quinones will be unable to make the One Book, One Community event scheduled for Thursday, April 27 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Circleville High School.

However, the event will still be held and a great program is planned for the community that includes a national expert on addiction and community organizing to help fight this epidemic together.

“The only way Sam was going to miss our event is if something like this happened,” said Mollie Hedges, committee member of the One Book, One Community program. “Thankfully, Sam is OK and taking time off to recuperate. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him as he recovers,” she added.

Jessica Nickel, president and CEO of the Addiction Policy Forum will now be the featured speaker at the concluding event for the One Book, One Community program. Ms. Nickel has substantial experience working to elevate awareness and improving community responses around addiction. She is a national expert with over 20 years experience in the field and has great ideas on how to combat the drug epidemic that many communities across the nation are facing.

“Luckily, we had Ms. Nickel in town for other programs and she just jumped right in to fill in for Sam,” said Hedges. “We are so fortunate to have a national expert ready to go. I’ve heard her speak and she is knowledgeable, compelling and has a personal attachment to the addiction cause,” she added.

The April 27 event will feature a resource fair in the Circleville High School gymnasium from 6 to 7 p.m. The resource fair will feature state and local organizations and agencies, including treatment centers, law enforcement and medical professionals on hand to discuss their role in combating the opiate epidemic.

Nickel will take the stage in the auditorium at 7 p.m. for her keynote presentation and will conduct a question and answer session following her address moderated by Tim Colburn, President and CEO of Berger Health System. Members of the audience will be invited to ask questions regarding the presentation, the drug epidemic and what our community can do to impact the opioid addiction crisis. The evening will conclude with the community resource fair continuing until 9 p.m.

The One Book, One Community program featuring the book Dreamland is a collaboration of Berger Health Foundation, the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition and the Pickaway County District Public Library. For more information on the event and the speaker please visit the One Book, One Community Facebook page.

