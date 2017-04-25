Good Hope Lions tour Pilot Dogs facility in Columbus

Several members of the Good Hope Lions recently traveled to Pilot Dogs in Columbus to tour the new facility and present the organization with a contribution.

Proceeds from the club’s semi-annual pancake and sausage dinners and the annual holiday bulk candy store sales enable the Good Hope Lions to make these types of contributions. The club presented a check for $3,000 with a pledge of $1,500 more per year for the next two years, totaling $6,000 for the new facility capital campaign.

The club members were treated to a lasagna dinner, toured the old facility and then the new facility which just became operational in March.

Pilot Dogs provides dog and training to visually impaired students from the USA and around the world. There is no cost to the student for transportation, meals, lodging, training and the dog. Students stay at the facility during the four-week training session and are paired with dogs that closely match their own personality and expected work environment.

The construction of the new facility next door to the existing facility has resulted in time and cost savings, according to executive director Jay Gray. Before moving to the new kennel, staff had to drive to the kennel off Greenlawn Avenue at I-71, transport the dogs to and from the kennel each, which also increased the stress level of the dogs. The new kennel facility allows for the housing of up 120 dogs.

You can learn more about Pilot Dogs by visiting their website at www.pilotdogs.org or on Facebook.

Several members of the Good Hope Lions traveled to Pilot Dogs in Columbus recently to tour the new facility and present the organization with a contribution. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSCF5466.jpg Several members of the Good Hope Lions traveled to Pilot Dogs in Columbus recently to tour the new facility and present the organization with a contribution.