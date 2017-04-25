Meth found, one arrested during search of Peddicord Avenue apartment Monday

Methamphetamine and chemicals used in the manufacturing of meth were found at a Peddicord Avenue apartment Monday evening after a drug-related search warrant was served at the property.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, detectives received information of illicit drug activity taking place at the Peddicord Avenue apartment and during the course of the investigation, obtained a warrant to search the property. Members of the sheriff’s office and agents from the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force executed the search warrant without incident.

Thomas D. Woods, 37, of Washington C.H., was taken into custody at the scene on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, Stanforth said. A woman located inside the apartment was identified by sheriff’s detectives, but was not charged. She was later released.

During the search of the property, a substance “presumptively identified as methamphetamine” was located as were the chemicals. Deputies and detectives secured the perimeter of the apartment and requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation Clandestine Unit for “neutralization of the scene,” said Stanforth.

Members of the Washington Fire Department were also called to the scene for assistance.

Woods was charged with illegal manufacturing or engaging in the production of methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree, and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail for incarceration.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and will present the case to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade for review and further action by his office.

Woods http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34375548.jpg Woods

One arrested during search of property

By Ryan Carter [email protected]

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica